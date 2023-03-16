Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Westwood

Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on Thursday morning in Westwood, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred on University Avenue at the Interstate 95 southbound ramp, Westwood police said. The scene remained closed off as of 11 a.m.

A Massachusetts State Police accident scene reconstruction team has been requested.

The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham. Their condition is not yet known.

No further details were immediately available.