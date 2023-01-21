Pedestrian Dies After in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run Incident

Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston on late Friday Night that left one person dead, according to a spokesperson of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses said that someone in a wheelchair was hit by a car then dragged several blocks before the driver allegedly took off. A spokesman with the Suffolk County DA Office did not have the victim’s name.

The hit and run happened around 11pm near Mass Ave and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.

It was a late night for Boston police, who had the scene roped off last night. Investigators were out with flashlights looking at debris in the roadway, including the wheelchair, a cane and a grey winter hat.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Massachusetts State Police were also helping to close down roads in the area.