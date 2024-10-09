Pedestrian struck in West Hartford, Conn. parking lot

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in a parking lot in West Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to Buena Vista Road around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a colision.

Investigators said a pedestrian had been struck in a parking lot.

The pedestrian was reportedly injured and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Authorities did not release details on the extent of those injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and was not injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5303 or through the department's tip line at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.