Brockton

Pedestrian Transported After Being Struck by Train in Brockton

Brockton Police to a report of a person being struck by a train at the MBTA Campello Station on 30 Riverside Avenue at around 7:10 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating an incident where a person was struck by an MBTA train in Brockton, Massachusetts early Friday morning.

Brockton Police to a report of a person being struck by a train at the MBTA Campello Station on 30 Riverside Avenue at around 7:10 a.m.

EMS and Brockton Fire arrived at the scene and transported the pedestrian to Good Samaritan Medical Center.

The investigation by MBTA Transit Police is ongoing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us