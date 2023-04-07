Pedestrian Transported After Being Struck by Train in Brockton

Authorities are investigating an incident where a person was struck by an MBTA train in Brockton, Massachusetts early Friday morning.

Brockton Police to a report of a person being struck by a train at the MBTA Campello Station on 30 Riverside Avenue at around 7:10 a.m.

EMS and Brockton Fire arrived at the scene and transported the pedestrian to Good Samaritan Medical Center.

The investigation by MBTA Transit Police is ongoing.