Pedro Martinez Gleefully Trolls Yankees Following Astros' ALCS Sweep

Pedro gleefully trolls Yankees with great quote after ALCS sweep

Just because Pedro Martinez is a professional baseball analyst doesn't mean he's above some New York Yankees schadenfreude.

The Yankees' postseason run ended with a whimper Sunday night when they fell 6-5 to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. New York now has lost five straight AL Championship Series dating to 2009, three of which have come at the hands of the Astros (all since 2017).

Martinez spent six seasons with the Boston Red Sox from 1998 to 2004 and clearly still delights in seeing his former rival lose. Case in point: On TBS' postgame broadcast following Sunday's game, a beaming Pedro turned to the camera to deliver a special message to New York:

Pedro Martinez was having too much fun with this 😂pic.twitter.com/cVWVpA0FR0 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 24, 2022

"I have a question for all of New York: Who is your daddy now??" Martinez beamed. " ... Should I say the Astros? It's not Big Papi (David Ortiz) anymore. It's not me. Who's your DADDY?"

Martinez famously referred to the Yankees as his "daddies" following a loss to New York in September 2004, prompting Yankees fans to chant "Who's your daddy?" while Pedro was on the mound during the 2004 ALCS.

Martinez and the Red Sox got the last laugh in that series, though, and Pedro had plenty of laughs at the Yankees' expense Sunday night after New York's latest postseason shortcoming.