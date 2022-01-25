Pedro Martinez, Others React to David Ortiz's Election to Baseball Hall of Fame

Former teammates react to Big Papi's enshrinement to Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Only one player received enshrinement to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022: David Ortiz.

Teammates, rivals and contemporaries of the Boston Red Sox slugger offered their congratulations to the legend after the news broke shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, when Ortiz received the call he was headed to Cooperstown.

One of those former teammates, Pedro Martinez, was alongside Ortiz for the call.

Though Martinez and Ortiz were teammates together for only two seasons, 2003 and 2004, they've remained close friends ever since. Now, they'll be in the Hall of Fame together.

Congratulations Big Papi! Welcome to Cooperstown! Itâs an honor to have been your teammate and to be your brother! Iâm so proud of you!



Felicidades Big Papi! Bienvenido a Cooperstown! Es un honor haber sido tu compaÃ±ero de equipo y ser tu hermano. Felicidades compa! Que orgullo! pic.twitter.com/KrbD0IZrRR — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 26, 2022

"Well deserved," Martinez said. "I feel so proud to have been your teammate, to have been your brother, to have been someone there for you when you needed me. I'm so glad I have you in my life.

"Welcome to Cooperstown."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who won a World Series as Ortiz's teammate in 2007 before winning one as a manager 11 years later, acknowledged the moment.

Don Orsillo, who served as play-by-play broadcaster for the Red Sox on NESN for the bulk of Ortiz's career, chimed in from San Diego.

So happy for @davidortiz. Had the honor of calling his 500th HR, countless walk-offs, and was the greatest clutch hitter I have ever seen. Mostly honored to call him a friend. #HOF #BigPapi pic.twitter.com/W3V61v8YGu — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) January 25, 2022

Dustin Pedroia, a member of the 2007 and 2013 World Series championship teams with Ortiz, made light of his teammates' defensive shortcomings in the leadup to the announcement.

Pedroia on Ortiz:



"If was fun to play in the World Series with him because I got to play first and second." https://t.co/mK7teWazI4 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 25, 2022

Even though he fell short of enshrinement for a 10th year in a row -- and thus, off the ballot -- Curt Schilling took the time to congratulate Ortiz, with whom he won titles in 2004 and 2007.

Every year the conversation revolves around who didnât get in. Like all star voting, who got cheated. I say it every year and especially this year, focus on who did get in. @davidortiz deserved a 1st ballot induction! Congratulations my friend you earned it! #bigpapiHoF — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 25, 2022

You might remember Sean Casey primarily as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, but he finished his career with the Red Sox in 2008 as a teammate of Ortiz's.

Locally, the New England Patriots recognized the greatness of Ortiz.

As did the Minnesota Twins, who infamously released Ortiz following the 2002 season, paving the way for him to sign with the Red Sox and alter the course of baseball history.

Congratulations on a wonderful career and being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, David Ortiz! pic.twitter.com/R4HAmb5pIm — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 25, 2022

Nothing yet from the Seattle Mariners, the other team which once had Ortiz; the Mariners traded Ortiz as a 21-year-old minor leaguer to the Twins in 1996 in exchange for Dave Hollins.

Hall of Famer Vlad Guerrero, who played against Ortiz primarily with the Montreal Expos and Anaheim Angels, took time to congratulate his fellow Dominican on enshrinement.