Peloton Superstar Tunde Oyeneyin Finds Her Voice in ‘Speak'

Tunde Oyeneyin is a legend to anyone who has ever put their feet onto a Peloton pedal. Her classes are legendary with her electric energy and trademark bright red lipstick.

But Oyeneyin doesn't reserve all her inspiration for her Peloton followers. She is about empowerment on and off the bike, and has quite a story to tell.

She sat down with Hannah Donnelly to talk about her new book 'Speak'. Check out the revealing On Her Mark segment above, or for all the revealing things the powerhouse has to say watch the entire interview here.

