Perfect (But Colder) Fall Weekend on Tap in New England

No complaints Friday evening as mild, above average temperatures prevail across much of New England! The only exception will be far northern areas where we’ve dealt with more clouds than sun much of Friday, keeping it a bit cooler there.

Other than a spot sprinkle/shower central and northern Maine and Nantucket, the rest of the region will remain dry, with temps in the 60s in southern New England, in the 50s in northern New England, along with a few 40s closer to the Canadian border.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

We all knew these warm temperatures in October couldn’t last right through the end of the month, and that is exactly what will happen as cooler air moves in overnight Friday via a west/northwest wind. It will certainly feel more like fall with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s to around 50 across much of southern New England, with a few 30s possible in some of the interior valleys and the Berkshires.

Much of central and northern New England will bottom out in the upper 30s to 40 degree range and a bit colder in far northern New Hampshire into northern Maine where we could see temps drop to freezing.

An upper-level disturbance will be passing through the region Saturday, providing more clouds and a few breaks of sunshine. A spot afternoon sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out, but overall, the region looks to remain dry.

It's definitely looking like a great day to catch up on some yardwork or head out and about to check out the foliage! Highs south reach the mid 50s to 60 across the interior, lower 60s in eastern areas and low to mid 50s in northern New England.

Sunday is shaping up to be a perfect fall day with some sunshine early and increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure out over the Great Lakes.

Highs reach the mid 50s to low 60s south and 50s north.

Right now, the new work week is looking cooler and unsettled as we’ll see a series of disturbances passing through the region from our west.