Perfect Performance: ‘The Wife of Willesden” Adapts and Modernizes a Chaucer Classic

It might be cold this week, but Boston always 'Brings the Heat' when it comes to hot events in arts and culture. That sizzling scene extends across the Charles River to Cambridge, where The Wife of Willesden is playing at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.

The show is Zadie Smith’s adaptation of The Wife of Bath’s Tale by Geoffrey Chaucer but modernized to feel fun and relatable.

Director Indhu Rubasingham told us, “What's beautiful about what Zadie Smith has done is she's made it very contemporary, very alive, very immediate. like we're watching a character that is from London now. But is still remarkably like the original character in Chaucer's Wife of Bath.”

Rubasingham went on to say, “What I would love an audience to feel when they come here is they are enveloped in the warmth of the pub where this play is set… And [the audience] is welcome to have their drinks and sit down and hear the story and enjoy this company of actors recreating The Wife of Willesden. It’s a fun evening, it’s a celebratory evening, and it’s an evening for people to come together to be a community. So, I'm hoping an audience will have a great night out and leave the theater humming a tune and skipping.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Wife of Willesden is at A.R.T. through March 17th. You can find ticket info at www.americanrepertorytheater.org and learn more about hot happenings in Boston at www.MeetBoston.com.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Gary Dunning, the executive director of Celebrity Series Boston, talks about their diverse lineup of performances and artists.