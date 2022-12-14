Patriots

Perry: Barmore's Return Could Mean Huge Boost to Patriots Defense

By Phil Perry

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Christian Barmore could be back soon for the Patriots, allowing them to build on one of their strengths.

The second-year defensive tackle remains on injured reserve -- he landed there after suffering a knee injury in Week 6 -- but he was present and participating during Wednesday's practice at the University of Arizona. 

That's an indication that the clock for Barmore to be activated to the 53-man roster has started. The Patriots have 21 days to determine whether to activate Barmore. If they opt not to in that timeframe, he'll remain on IR and he will not be eligible to play again this year.

If and when Barmore does return, the Patriots defensive front will get a boost. Barmore was one of the best young interior rushers in football last year, finishing ninth in the NFL in total pressures (51) as an interior lineman, per Pro Football Focus. In 2022, Barmore drew more attention from opposing offensive lines, but before his injury he still recorded a sack rate of 1.2 percent when working on interior offensive linemen -- as a 0, 1, 2i, 2 or 3-technique -- which was good enough for 16th in the NFL, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (14.5 sacks) is already in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. Fellow outside linebacker Josh Uche, meanwhile, has come on like gangbusters lately. He has 10 sacks after notching three against the Cardinals on Monday night.

The Patriots as a team are already second in the NFL in pressure percentage (26.4), per Pro Football Reference, and if they get back Barmore soon, they could see that number climb.

