Perry: Belichick's Head-Scratching Week Defending His Offensive Coaches

Sometimes Bill Belichick's media approach leads to that which he seemingly would like to avoid: drawn-out storylines.

That's what has happened this week as questions about his offensive coaching staff have persisted in a variety of settings.During an interview with WEEI on Monday, he said it was too late in the year to make "dramatic" changes to the offensive operation.

During a press conference on Tuesday, I asked if pivoting at play-caller would qualify as a "dramatic" shift. Belichick answered, "The system that we have in place, I feel good about."

It was on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday when Belichick was asked a follow-up to Tuesday's follow-up. "Specific to the offense," Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald asked, "what makes you feel good about it?"

"Look, I'm not saying that we can't improve in every area because we can," Belichick responded. "We'll continue to try to do that. So that's across the board; players, plays, coaches, decisions, etc. We're always trying to improve all the time. We'll continue to do that. So that's where we are. That's where we have been. That's probably where we always will be. Just always trying to do a little bit better and try to find the best ways to be successful."

What makes him encouraged, though, about the offensive setup?

"Again, success comes through consistency," Belichick answered. "That's really what we're trying to build towards always. More consistency, more production, and we'll continue to try to work towards that."

Non-specific answers to those queries could be a sign that it's difficult for Belichick to come up with evidence as to why he believes the coaching setup as it stands has its merits.

Or perhaps it's the opportunity to become more consistent that has Belichick feeling good about the situation.

The Patriots still have five games remaining in the regular season, and they are in the playoff hunt with a record of 6-6. But 12 games into a year defined by its inconsistency, and it's hard to predict that the Patriots will suddenly change course in that regard.

They'll have an opportunity to show what they're capable of in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football versus the Cardinals next week. For example, Belichick's last-place red-zone offense will have a chance to improve against what is the worst red-zone defense in football. The Patriots are 25th in red-zone conversions this season but could bump their way up those ranks against the 28th-ranked third-down defense in Arizona.

But until results in critical moments change -- even during a competent offensive outing against the Vikings on Thanksgiving, they faltered down the stretch of a close game -- it'll be difficult for those outside One Patriot Place to feel good about how things stand on the offensive side of the ball.