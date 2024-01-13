Perry: Patriots not expected to bring in new GM

After the announcement that the Patriots had hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach, questions started about who would have to succeed Bill Belichick in the team's general manager role.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry is reporting that the Patriots are not expected to bring in a new general manager and team sources anticipate that Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf will remain with the team and have prominent roles within organization in regards to personnel.

Belichick not only spent 24 years as the Patriots head coach, he was also instrumental in personnel decisions as the team's general manager during that time.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been vocal in his support of new head coach Jerod Mayo in recent years, dubbing the 37-year-old linebackers coach the "heir apparent" to Belichick in March 2023 after announcing plans to extend Mayo's contract in January 2023.