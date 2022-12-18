Perry: Pats players defend Meyers after late-game gaffe vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

LAS VEGAS -- Jakobi Meyers made it very clear: He wanted the blame for how things ended at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

"Trying," Meyers said, "to do too much... Trying to be a hero, I guess."

Meyers was emotional in the visitors locker room on Sunday night, accepting responsibility for lateralling the football back in the direction of Mac Jones with time off the clock in a tied game. Chandler Jones stepped in front of the football, corralled it, ran over the Patriots quarterback, and made the game-winning score.

Players indicated after the game that the play-call in the huddle was for a draw to Rhamondre Stevenson. After chewing up 23 yards, he dropped the football backwards to Meyers to keep the play alive. Then chaos ensued.

Several players and receivers coach Troy Brown approached Meyers in the locker room after the game to console him.

"It's not his fault," Matthew Slater said. "It's not his fault. We wouldn't be in the game without him. One of the most dependable, smartest, toughest football players on this team. We'll go down with him 10 out of 10 times."

Slater added: "It's unfortunate. Look, our guys are trying to make a play to win the game. There's nobody we trust more on the team than Jakobi and Rhamondre. We live with the decisions they make. Got no problem with it."

Hunter Henry was on the field for the final play and echoed Slater's sentiments on Meyers.

"It's not all on him, man," Henry said. "We all ... We just can't keep having (mistakes) ... I had a few, other guys had a few. We just gotta step up, man. It's not on him at all. It should've never come down to that. It sucks. This one hurts. But it's not all on him. We gotta make plays earlier."

Henry was asked if there was any reminder in the offensive huddle that if the team didn't score, just to maintain possession of the ball and play for overtime.

"We just need to be more clear on that," Henry said. "I'll take responsibility on that. I should probably communicate a little more on that. That's on me. I gotta step up. Especially as a guy who's been around."