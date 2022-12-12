Perry's Patriots Mailbag: Could Patriots Think Outside the Box for a New OC?

Perry's Mailbag: Could Patriots think outside the box for a new OC? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- There's plenty at stake for the Patriots in their Monday night matchup with the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

With some time to kill before tonight's kickoff, let's dive into your Week 14 mailbag questions...

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When is the last time, or has there ever been a time, that Belichick hired outside "the family", i.e. someone completely outside the organization (a la Frank Reich) for his staff? — Tony Branco (@TonyRBranco) December 6, 2022

It's happened, Tony. Dom Capers was brought in for one season in 2008. Dean Pees wasn't brought up through the Patriots' ranks and made linebackers coach when he took the gig in 2004. But he had been an assistant under Nick Saban in the college ranks and worked for three seasons at Navy when Bill Belichick's father, Steve, was there so there was plenty of familiarity with him.

Bill O'Brien wasn't an in-house hire when he was brought aboard in 2007 to be an offensive assistant. He'd been at Duke, Maryland, Georgia Tech and Brown prior to his arrival, and he had to work his way up the ladder -- and he did so quickly -- to eventually be named offensive coordinator.

Suffice it to say, bringing in someone and handing them a massive gig immediately without much experience with Belichick is not the head man's modus operandi.

No way Patricia is back as OC. They never bring an outsider in. I don't see who they would promote internally (Caley sounds gone). If it ISN'T Bill O'Brien, then who is it?? — Tom Colo (@TomColo1) December 6, 2022

Not sure, Tom. Perhaps someone else on the offensive staff -- Troy Brown? Ross Douglas? -- would be willing and able to take on that role if Nick Caley is on his way out.

Maybe they could go outside the organization yet still stay "in the family," so to speak. Charlie Weis Jr. is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ole Miss. Maybe Ben McDaniels -- Josh's brother -- would be interested in a move from being Houston's receivers coach and pass-game coordinator.

Chad O'Shea, former Patriots receivers coach, has the same titles for the Browns and has vast experience in the old New England system as well as the "Shanahan-style" offense now run in Cleveland.

There are others in the NFL -- particularly those hailing from West Coast systems that the Patriots appeared to want to adapt this year -- who would be interesting candidates and might be intrigued in a bigger role in New England.

Again, as referenced above, it's not Belichick's MO to go outside his tree, but here are a few names: Broncos pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, Rams quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator (and Patriots seventh-round draft pick in 2010) Zac Robinson, 49ers pass-game coordinator Bobby Slowik.

After almost 2 seasons, is it fair to say that Mac Jones’s performance is pretty well-aligned with how he was projected in the draft? i.e., the most “pro-ready” QB in the 2021 draft with a high floor and average to slightly better than average ceiling? — Jay_Bird44 (@Jay_Bird44) December 6, 2022

I think it's fair to say that if you believed Mac Jones needed to be in the right situation to have success at the NFL level, that's proven to be correct. Our friends Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks from NFL Media often talk about the "Three Ps" required for young quarterbacks to succeed: playmakers, play-caller and protection. If you don't have one, you may be in trouble.

You could make the argument that Jones needs upgrades at all three right now. He had two of three as a rookie -- play-caller and protection (eventually, at least, after a painful start) -- and helped lead an offense that ended up in the top half of the league in most statistical categories. This year, for a variety of reasons: different story.

Any draft eligible OTs we should keep our eyes on this bowl season? Feels like they need to invest a first in fixing that position room — Ned Brady (@therealnedbrady) December 6, 2022

Ned! Do I have the Next Pats Podcast episode for you. Our guy Dane Brugler from The Athletic has you covered...

What has been the team's (Patricia's) reluctance to use more play action pass, especially on first down? — Darryn Witzgall (@darryn_witzgall) December 6, 2022

Not sure, Darryn. Some of the numbers, which you can find here, are staggering. They are excellent when they choose to use play-action passes on early downs. Yet they use them less frequently than anyone in football.

Hi Phil! If BB's plan for the coaching staff was to ensure continuation, does that mean this offensive staff is returning next year and how is Bill able to justify that to Kraft? I have seen or heard not a single thing about this offense that they do well or made any progress. — SettiEinari (@puumalainen) December 6, 2022

It's hard even for Belichick to come up with concrete reasons for hope when it comes to his offense, seemingly.

He knows it's not going well. He's shown a willingness to adapt and change in the past -- I think he did it earlier this year when they eventually bailed on a complete reliance on the zone-running concepts they repped throughout training camp -- and so perhaps he'll be willing to pivot hard with his offensive staff once the season is through.

Does Marcus Jones has the skill and capability of being more than just a screen receiver? If so, could you see the Pats eventually moving him to the offensive side of the ball full time? — CC (@machriscollins) December 6, 2022

Yes, he has the ability to do more than that, in my opinion. (And in the opinion of his college coach, who worked with Danny Amendola and Wes Welker.) It's about workload, though. It's about depth on the roster.

If they end up losing Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor to free agency this offseason and need a full-time wideout in the slot, would they be willing to try Jones there? I would be. He's a different kind of slot than the big-bodied blocker Meyers has been, but that doesn't mean he can't have real value inside on a full-time basis.

But is the team set at corner moving forward? Jonathan Jones is set to be a free agent. And perhaps Devin McCourty will move on in 2023. So there could be needs in the secondary that Jones could help fill, too.

I went back and looked at your game by game predictions before the start of the season. You are accurate other than the loss to Chi. The offense has been far worse than you expected but the defense far better. So what's all the fuss NOW? This has played out EXACTLY as expected! — zorem (@ZoremProducts) December 7, 2022

The offense performing this badly was unexpected. It's why, even though their record isn't all that far off of what I presumed it would be, it's hard to predict them winning nine games and being right in the playoff hunt until the final week of the season. But... that's why they play the games.

Thornton was the start of a run on WR. Who do you think is the best of the group? — Andrew Stebbins (@snibbets_werdna) December 7, 2022

Steelers rookie George Pickens looks like a stud.

One of the things they put emphasis on in the off-season was adding speed. They did so on offense by using a high draft pick on Tyquan Thornton. Why has there been an inability to get him involved or are they reluctant to because they don’t think he is good enough — Matt Ryan (@MRyan_10) December 6, 2022

I think it's that the performance has consistently climbed upward, Matt. Tyquan Thornton's playing time has dipped lately, and to me it has coincided with some ball-security/focus drops issues. Belichick said lately he's liked the way Thornton has progressed, but his playing-time trajectory would suggest otherwise.

What’s the possibility Bill O’Brien makes a return next year? — Harrison Owens (@harrisonowens) December 6, 2022

Plenty on that topic -- and some great Matt Judon insight from Ty Dunne -- right here, Harrison.