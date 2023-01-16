Perry's Pats Mailbag: More Offensive Coordinator Candidates to Consider

Perry's Mailbag: More OC candidates for Patriots to consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots' search for an offensive coordinator is underway. They will begin interviewing for the OC position this week while finalizing contract extension discussions with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.
Other than Bill O'Brien, who could the Patriots consider for the OC job? And does a long-term extension for Mayo set him up to be New England's next head coach?
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
We answer those pressing questions and many more in the latest mailbag. Let's jump in...
If I had to pick a favorite, yes. As we wrote last week, Jerod Mayo wants to be in New England. He wants to be a head coach. He's now eschewing a head-coaching interview in Carolina to remain in Foxboro. Let's use our powers of deductive reasoning to assume the Kraft family sees him as head-coaching material. Without promising him that he'll be the next man up whenever Bill Belichick decides he's done, ownership can let Mayo know how much they appreciate him, encourage him to stick around, and perhaps give him his dream job when the time is right.
U.S. & World
Curran: Patriots' early offseason approach should trigger optimism
A lot can happen between now and whenever Belichick feels as though it's time to step away, but if we're talking favorites, start with Mayo.