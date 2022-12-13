Perry's Report Card: Rookies step up in Patriots' much-needed win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Patriots needed a win Monday night at State Farm Stadium. They got what they came for.
It wasn't always pretty. They scored 20 offensive points against one of the NFL's worst defenses. They went 3 for 11 on third down. They faced a Cardinals offense that lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray on the third play from scrimmage.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
But the Patriots won't quibble with the result: a 27-13 victory that puts them back in the AFC playoff picture with four games remaining.
Let's get to the grades ...
Quarterback: C+
U.S. & World
Mac Jones threw with anticipation early in this one. His dig route to DeVante Parker for 14 yards to start the game was on the money. As was his slant to Parker, which was Parker's last play of the game. Jones' ability to check to shorter throws was impactful against the Cardinals' pressure looks, and his strikes to Henry down the field were key.
His 39-yarder to the big tight end was made possible thanks to Jones looking off the safety in the middle of the field first. Jones' out route to Nelson Agholor for 14 yards in the second quarter was a dime, and his recovery of Kevin Harris' fumble at the end of the first half was worth three points. His best throw of the day might've been an on-the-run strike on third down to Kendrick Bourne for 15 yards.
It was far from perfect, of course. Jones' early screen attempt to Jonnu Smith was off the mark and led to a third-and-long situation. He threw late on another screen later in the game which led to an illegal-man-downfield penalty. The delay-of-game call might've been partly on the communication Jones was getting, but he wanted to "reload" the play after changing it at the line and didn't have time. He sailed an out route that took his receiver out of bounds, too.
Not his best day. But not his worst. Enough for a desperately-needed win.
Running back: B
This grade easily could've been lower had Kevin Harris lost that end-of-half fumble. But he didn't. And he came up with a strong 14-yard run for his first touchdown as a pro, breaking a tackle in the process. Pierre Strong notched his first score as well, and that wasn't his most impressive run of the day. Using his speed to bounce outside and gain the corner, he had runs of 44 and 19 yards.