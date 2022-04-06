Uber Driver in Conn. Arrested After He Refused to Stop for Officers: Police

An Uber driver was arrested in Enfield early Wednesday morning after police tried to stop him several times, according to Enfield police.

Police said they tried to stop the driver, Michael Lenares, 66, around 3:45 a.m., but he didn't stop.

A short time later, the vehicle was found at the Enfield Square Mall. Police said Lenares had a passenger in the vehicle, the customer was able to get out of the vehicle at the mall and Lenares fled again.

Lenares later called the police department, “warning” police to stop harassing him, police said.

Around 6 a.m., Lenares and the vehicle were found at the Enfield Mobil Station and spikes were placed under the tires in an attempt to get him to stop.

Police said Lenares again resisted attempts by police officers to take him into custody and they used pepper spray, but Lenares again fled from the officers.

The spikes deflated two of the tires and officers followed Lenares onto Interstate 91 South, where he hit the guardrail near exit 46.

He was taken into custody and charged with three counts of engaging police in a pursuit, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree, possession of crack cocaine and reckless driving.

Lenares is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Editor’s Note: State police there was a chase that started in Enfield and ended on Interstate 91, but Enfield police said there was no chase.