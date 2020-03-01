First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in New York: Officials

A person in New York has tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said late Sunday.

The case is the first confirmed case of the illness in New York, according to Cuomo.

"The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home," Cuomo said.

The test was being evaluated at the New York State Department of Health's Wadsworth Center in Albany, Cuomo confirmed.

State officials familiar with the case said the woman lives in Manhattan.

"The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York," Cuomo said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday also announced that New York State would begin doing its own testing for COVID-19, noting this would "expedite wait time and improve NY's ability to more effectively manage the coronavirus situation as it unfolds."

There have been more than 88,000 cases of the new virus worldwide, with at least 3,000 deaths reported around the globe. The number of countries hit by the virus has climbed past 60.

Washington state saw the first COVID-19 death in the United States, officials said on Feb. 29.

The same day that death was announced, President Donald Trump approved new restrictions on international travel to prevent the spread within the U.S. of the new virus, which originated in China.

The travel restrictions applied to Iran — although travel there by Americans was already severely limited — as well as heavily affected regions of Italy and South Korea.

Around the world, many cases of the virus have been relatively mild, and some of those infected apparently show no symptoms at all.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.