Person in truck accused of threatening to poison a group of children in Granby, Conn.

Granby police are investigating a suspicious incident where several people inside of a pick-up truck confronted a group of kids on Friday and told them to get in the truck or they would poison them.

Police received a call about a group of kids that were confronted by several people inside a pickup truck while walking through the parking lot of Cumberland Farms on Hartford Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

The truck reportedly stopped near the kids and the passenger in the truck told them to get inside the vehicle or they would poison them.

The passenger who made the statement about poisoning the kids is described as being in his late 20s to 30s and having either a dark beard or a goatee. He was wearing a black baseball cap backward.

At this point, since police haven't spoken with the people in the truck, they don't know what their intent was. It's unclear if they actually meant it or were trying to scare the kids.

Authorities shared photos of the truck involved in the incident from the surveillance footage of a nearby business. It is a gray Ford F-150. It is a mid to late model with unknown marker plates.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound down Hartford Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the people in the truck.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Dzierzgowski or Det. Dowd at (860) 844-5335.