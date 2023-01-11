Man Suspected of Shooting Woman at Connecticut Home Arrested

A woman is hospitalized after she was shot in the chest at a home in East Hartford Wednesday afternoon and police have arrested a suspect.

Police said the woman was shot during an incident of domestic violence while two children were in the home and they have arrested a man who is accused of shooting her.

Police said they were called to 79 Lafayette Ave. just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and responding officers found the victim.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and she is stable and alert, police said Thursday morning.

Police identified the suspect as Luis Toro-Vargas.

Patrol units spoke with him over the phone, successfully negotiated him out of the home and took him into custody.

A gun was found at the scene and the children were not injured, police said.

Toro-Vargas was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, kidnapping in the first degree with a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, threatening in the first degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

He is being held on $1 million bond.

Police said this is an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.