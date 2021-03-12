Two people were killed early Friday morning in a collision that sent a truck crashing through a block wall and into a Garden Grove pool.
The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Earlier, a police officer saw a driver in a Dodge RAM truck traveling at high speed in a parking lot before speeding onto the street.
The officer, with patrol vehicle lights and sirens activated, followed the truck, which struck a car at Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue.
Images from the scene show a white truck overturned and partially submerged inside a residential pool near a heavily damaged block wall.
A second car ended up on its side farther down the street. A sheared fire hydrant can also be seen feet away from the overturned car.
The truck driver died at the scene. The driver of the car died at a hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.