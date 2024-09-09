Student at Suffield High School in Conn. killed in crash: police

A Suffield High School student died after the dirt bike he was riding and a sedan got into a head-on crash in Suffield on Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to Copper Hill Road at Woods Hollow Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a dirt bike heading south on Copper Hill Road and a sedan going north collided head-on in the southbound lane, police said.

Authorities said the dirt bike driver died.

He was a freshman at Suffield High School, police said on Monday morning.

The crash is under investigation.