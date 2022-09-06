Bristol

Person Photographs Kids at Bus Stop, Offers to Take Them to School in Conn.: Officials

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a person appears to have approached children at a bus stop in Bristol, taking photos and offering to drive them to school.

In a statement, school officials said a group of middle school students reported that they were approached by an unknown person driving a white Jeep.

The students said that the person took pictures of them and offered to take them to school.

"As a reminder to our families, please rest assured that the safety of all students and staff will always remain the top priority of our district," Superintendent Catherine Carbone said in a statement.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are investigating the incident.

"It is kind of crazy. I'm glad my children's bus stop is in front of my house," said Veronica Rodriguez, of Bristol.

Rodriguez is among the parents concerned after receiving a message from the superintendent.

U.S. & World

The Bahamas 7 hours ago

Shark Kills US Tourist Snorkeling in Bahamas: Police

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

Florida Judge Faces Criticism Following Special Master Order in Donald Trump Case

"It's scary. My god, I don't know what I would do," said Connie Vargas, of Bristol.

Vargas said she now has grandkids to worry about.

“I always tell them what would you do if somebody asked, 'come and see my puppy?' They say, ‘Stranger danger, stranger danger.’ I’m always explaining that to them," Vargas said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children urges parents to remind kids about:

  • Places they can go for help when walking to school.
  • Staying with a group.
  • Warning of accepting rides.

This article tagged under:

BristolBristol Police Departmentbristol schools
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us