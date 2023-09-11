Person punched during attempted robbery on Boston University campus

Police are investigating after a person was attacked by someone on the campus of Boston University over the weekend.

Boston University police issued an alert on Sunday saying that a person reported that they were approached by several individuals while walking home around 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cummington Street and Commonwealth Avenue. The group allegedly punched the person and attempted to take their backpack.

The victim was able to run away and called Boston University police, who searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects, who were described as four to six young males.

Boston University police are still investigating the incident, and said anyone with information should call them at 617-353-2121. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the word 'BU' to 847411.

No further details were released.