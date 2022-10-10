Person Robbed at Gunpoint During Online Sale Exchange in Conn.

Two people who are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during an online sale exchange in Cromwell over the weekend have been arrested.

Officers were called to River Centre Plaza on Saturday after getting a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot.

According to investigators, the three people met in the parking lot because the victim was selling the suspects a pair of shoes. While there, the female suspect took the shoes while the male suspect pointed a gun at the victim from inside of his vehicle.

Police said the suspect vehicle was found on Rapallo Avenue in Middletown and both suspects were found coming out of their home.

A search warrant was executed at the home on Rapallo Avenue. Authorities said they found evidence tying both 20-year-old Julio Oquendo and 21-year-old Carmen Rogers, both of Middletown, to the crimes.

Oquendo and Rogers are both facing charges including robbery, larceny and risk of injury to a minor. Oquendo is facing additional gun-related charges.

Both Oquendo and Rogers are being held on bond and are due in court on Tuesday.

Cromwell Police Department encourages residents to use the internet exchange parking spaces in front of the police department when making transactions.