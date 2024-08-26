Teen killed in crash near mall in Manchester, Conn.

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Buckland Hills Drive in Manchester Sunday night.

Makayla Theriaque, of Vernon, went off the road and crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Theriaque was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The area was closed between the Target entrance and 345 Buckland Hills Drive for several hours and has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Sinopoli at (860) 533-8620 or Sgt. Williams at (860) 645-3325.