Person Seriously Injured While Trying to Stop Car Break-In in Conn.

Naugatuck Police said a man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while trying to stop a car break-in early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at about 4:40 a.m. on Alma Street.

Responding officers said they found a 42-year-old man that had left his home to confront a person trying to burglarize his vehicle.

While doing so, he was struck by a car, which fled the scene. The man was left with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities said they believe the man was struck intentionally. There's been a rise in car break-ins recently, according to police.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team and Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-729-5221. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 203-720-1010.