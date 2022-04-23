Supreme Court

Person Sets Themself on Fire in Front of Supreme Court Building

The area was closed for investigation Friday night after the unidentified person was taken by helicopter to a local hospital

The US Supreme Court
A person set themself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday night, a court spokesperson said, while emphasizing that there was no threat to public safety.

According to the court spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Minutes later, a medical helicopter landed and took the unidentified person to a local hospital.

The Supreme Court was not in session at the time, and Congress is in recess. The Capitol is directly across the street from the Supreme Court.

NBC News has reached out to the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

