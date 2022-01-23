burlington

Police Shooting Under Investigation in Burlington

The shooting occurred at the Lord Baron Apartments complex

By Marc Fortier

A large police presence is centered on an apartment building in Burlington, Massachusetts, after a police shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the Lord Baron Apartments complex on Baron Park Lane.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Aerial footage from the scene showed multiple police cruisers at the scene and an area around what appeared to be an apartment building cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Police said additional information will be provided as soon as it is available.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Braintree 7 hours ago

South Shore Plaza in Braintree Reopens After Man Shot Inside; Suspect Still on the Loose

Hamilton 21 hours ago

Elderly Woman Stabbed in Hamilton, Suspect in Custody

This article tagged under:

burlingtonMassachusettsBurlington policelord baron roadMiddlesex Turnpike
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us