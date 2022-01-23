Police Shooting Under Investigation in Burlington

A large police presence is centered on an apartment building in Burlington, Massachusetts, after a police shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the Lord Baron Apartments complex on Baron Park Lane.

Police officers, investigators, and other first responders are currently at the scene of an officer involved shooting located outside at the Lord Baron Apartments complex / Baron Park Lane — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) January 23, 2022

Aerial footage from the scene showed multiple police cruisers at the scene and an area around what appeared to be an apartment building cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Police said additional information will be provided as soon as it is available.

No further information was immediately available.