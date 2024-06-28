Connecticut DOT worker killed on the job: officials

A state Department of Transportation employee was struck and killed while he was on the job in Wallingford on Friday morning, according to state officials.

Andrew DiDomenico, 26, of Meriden, was killed while working on the Wharton Brook Connector, the on-ramp to Interstate 91, according to Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto and Connecticut Employees Union Independent President Carl Chisem.

State police said he was working alongside the shoulder of the exit 13 on-ramp, policing trash for mowing crews, when a vehicle when off the road and hit him around 9:17 a.m Friday.

DiDomenico died at the scene.

The driver who struck DiDomenico remained at the scene and is in state police custody, police said.

They have not released the driver’s name or the charges the person could face.

State police are investigating and they are asking anyone traveling in the area to seek an alternative route while the ramp remains closed.

The I-91 North and South exit 13 on-ramps and pff-ramps are closed.

State police are also asking anyone who saw the crash or has dash camera footage to call Trooper Daniel McCue at Troop I at 203-393-4200 or email daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

“Our entire agency is heartbroken by Andrew’s tragic death. Our sympathies are with his family, friends, and loved ones. Roadside workers are always in harm’s way and what happened today is the nightmare scenario no one wants to see happen. Andrew had his life cut tragically short and the bright future ahead of him will no longer be realized. It’s hard to express the absolute sadness, shock, and outrage the 3,200 men and women of the Connecticut DOT are feeling in this moment,” Eucalitto said in a statement.

In the wake of DiDomenico's death, DOT officials and the governor are calling on drivers to slow down.

“As we all continue processing today’s horrible events, we ask the public to slow down and pay attention to help make sure we all get home alive,” Eucalitto added.

“Our entire union is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Andrew. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones,” Chisem said in a statement.

“Our DOT union members face constant dangers on our roads, bridges and highways, no one should sacrifice their life for their job. Our top priority as a union has always been safety first and what occurred today is a devastating situation everyone hopes to avoid,” Chisem added.

“Andrew’s promising future was abruptly cut short, leaving us all with profound sorrow, shock, and disbelief. The men and women at the Connecticut Employees Union Independent across all agencies are struggling to come to terms with the loss of their union brother. As we process this heartbreaking news, we urge the public to drive cautiously and compassionately to ensure our roads are safe. Connecticut drivers need take responsibility for the safety of everyone on the roads and slow down,” his statement goes on to say.

The governor is calling for lowering flags in honor of DiDomenico.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy and one that never should have happened. Andrew was with several of his colleagues in a work zone doing routine road maintenance when he was struck and killed by a driver. I am both outraged and saddened,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“I implore everyone getting behind the wheel to be fully alert and pay attention to what is happening on the road around them at all times. Show some respect for the workers on our interstates and roadways by following the speed limit and reducing your speed whenever you’re near work zones. My prayers are with Andrew’s family, friends, and his fellow state employees at the Connecticut Department of Transportation during this devastating time,” he added.

“Our State Police and DOT workers are putting their lives on the line every day to ensure our roadways are safe, efficient, and clean. This is a terrible and senseless tragedy. Especially as we head into the weekend and July 4th celebrations, please drive safely – use caution when approaching road work or stopped law enforcement, never drink and drive, and observe the speed limit,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said in a statement.

“My heart breaks for the family of Andrew DiDomenico, and I’m keeping them in my thoughts and prayers. This is a young life taken far too soon because of someone else’s carelessness. We can all do more to make certain that each and every one of us is safer on our roadways,” she added.

Lamont will order flags to be lowered statewide on the date of DiDomenico’s funeral, which has not yet been determined.