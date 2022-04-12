Person Wins $3.8 Million Slot Jackpot at Connecticut Casino

Someone won almost $4 million at Mohegan Sun last week. The person won $3.8 million on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune just after midnight on April 4, according to the casino.
Mohegan Sun said the massive progressive slot jackpot was the largest jackpot won on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the casino in nearly 20 years
The winner is choosing to remain private.
On Oct. 26, 2003, someone won $4.49 million on a Wheel of Fortune slots game and that was the previous high mark, Mohegan Sun said.
