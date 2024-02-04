Personal care assistant charged with defrauding 95-year-old woman

A personal care assistant has been charged with defrauding a 95-year-old of about $150,000, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

41-year-old Dominique Emmanuel of Brockton was charge with medical assistance fraud by provider and larceny over $1,200 by single scheme.

In the initial report in February 2023, a woman alleged her mother's personal care assistant had been stealing from her.

Authorities later discovered that Emmanuel was listed as an alternate executor of the will, collected rent money intended for the victim, and took out a reverse mortgage on her home, resulting in foreclosure.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It was also discovered that $120,000 were withdrawn from the victim's bank account.

Investigators corroborated cash deposits to Emmanuel's account during that time.

“The stunning breadth of this scheme illustrates the trust and authority given to this woman and how she abused that trust and authority to fill her own pockets. It’s something we’ve seen far too often, and it’s a clear signal to older adults and their families to be ever vigilant when money and services are involved,” Hayden said.

Emmanuel is scheduled to be arraigned on February 22nd in Dorchester District Court.