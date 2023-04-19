CT Man to Be Sentenced in 2020 Double Murder, Kidnapping Case

A Mansfield man and former University of Connecticut student will be sentenced Wednesday in a 2020 kidnapping and double murder case.

Peter Manfredonia, 26, was accused of killing two men and kidnapping a woman in 2020 and pleaded guilty in February to two counts of murder, kidnapping in the first degree with a firearm, assault in the first degree and home invasion.

His attorney said Manfredonia will be sentenced to 55 years in prison after a plea deal.

Manfredonia killed 62-year-old Ted DeMers, a marrried father of two, in Willington on May 22, 2020, officials said .

On May 24, Manfedonia went to the Derby apartment of his childhood friend , Nicholas Eisele, shot and killed Eisele, kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend and forced her to drive him to New Jersey, officials said.

Eisele and Manfredonia grew up together in Newtown.

Eisele's girlfriend told police she woke up and heard Eisele saying “relax” and “calm down” loudly from the living room.

When she asked if everything was OK, Eisele said Manfredonia was in the apartment and she should call 911, according to the warrant.

As the girlfriend grabbed her cellphone to dial 911, she told police that Manfredonia and Eisele came through the bedroom door and Manfredonia grabbed the cellphone from her hand. She said she ran into the living room and then heard shots. She screamed, and Manfredonia told her to “shut up,” the warrant states.

Manfredonia took approximately $5,000 to $7,000 that was in the apartment and kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend, according to the warrant.

He made her drive on back roads through Newtown, and they eventually ended up in Columbia, New Jersey, where they pulled into a truck stop.

Manfredonia then asked some people there to help him secure an Uber to Pennsylvania.

Once he did that, he left Eisele’s girlfriend in her car and she told someone at the truck stop that she had been kidnapped and that Manfredonia had killed someone in Connecticut, according to an arrest warrant stated.

Manfredonia was captured in Hagerstown, Maryland, after a multi-state manhunt five days after the initial attack.

He was returned to Connecticut on June 12, 2020 and has been in police custody ever since.