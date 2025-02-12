Hygge to Hollywood: Petition for Denmark to buy California gets 200,000 signatures

A satirical counteroffer to President Donald Trump’s proposal to buy Greenland has popped up in the form of a petition which suggests that Denmark should buy California.

More than 200,000 people have signed up for the plan which says that the Scandinavian country needs “more sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.”

“Måke Califørnia Great Ægain,” reads the top of the petition website, replacing some English letters with Danish ones.

Among the listed so-called “supporters” of the petition are the ancient Scandinavian king, Sven the Viking, Karen from accounting and Laris Ulrich, the Danish drummer and founding member of the band Metallica.

“Imagine swapping your rain boots for flip-flops,” the petition says, perhaps cognizant of the fact that during the dark winter months Denmark gets just an hour of sunlight a day. By contrast, California gets 300 days of sunshine a year.

As part of the buyout plan, the petition — launched on the website denmarkification.com — has set a crowdfunding goal of $1 trillion, “give or take a few billion,” and the target of 500,000 signatures.

President Donald Trump has suggested on multiple occasions that the U.S. should buy Greenland, which has been under Denmark's control since the 14th century. (Al Drago / Getty Images)

Denmark's foreign ministry and California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

And at the bottom of the petition's website, which does not mention Greenland, is a message reading, “Disclaimer: This campaign is 100% real… in our dreams.”

The U.S. has considered buying Greenland at least twice, in 1867 and again in 1946, when President Harry S. Truman proposed purchasing it for $100 million.

Trump has since suggested on multiple occasions that the U.S. should purchase Greenland, the largest island in the world which sits between the North Atlantic Ocean and Arctic Ocean and is technically part of North America although it has been under Denmark’s control since the 14th century but it became a self-governing territory in 1979.

Denmark has repeatedly rejected his overtures, insisting that Greenland is not for sale.

Last week, the Danish parliament passed a bill that prevents political parties in the country from receiving foreign or anonymous contributions.

The bill “must be seen in light of the geopolitical interests in Greenland and the current situation where representatives of an allied great power have expressed interest in taking over and controlling Greenland,” the document said.

While there has been a popular and longstanding movement calling for independence from Denmark in Greenland, most of the island’s 56,000 inhabitants — the majority from Inuit tribes — appear to agree that the island is not for sale.

“Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American,” the territory's Prime Minister Múte B. Egede said last month.

Whether Californians will be open to the petition’s proposition that Denmark should own it remains to be seen, although it does promise to send executives from the Danish toymaker Lego to secure the U.S. state, calling them the country’s “bestest negotiatiors.”

“Rule of law, universal health care and fact based politics might apply,” the petition says. “We’ll bring hygge to Hollywood, bike lanes to Beverly Hills, and organic smørrebrød to every street corner.”

