Peyton Manning Has Heartfelt Reaction to Tom Brady Retiring From NFL

Here is Peyton Manning' heartfelt reaction to Tom Brady retiring

No rivalry in the NFL during the 21st century has been better than Tom Brady versus Peyton Manning.

Brady's New England Patriots going up against Manning's Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos teams provided fans with great performances and thrilling games in both the regular season and playoffs for more than a decade.

Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 season. And on Monday, Brady officially announced his own retirement following 22 seasons.

Manning released a heartfelt statement on Brady's decision through his Omaha Productions company:

"It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field."



Brady and Manning played 17 times from 2001 through 2015. The former Patriots quarterback went 11-6 in those games, including a 9-3 record in the regular season matchups and 2-3 mark in the playoff contests.

Brady vs. Manning is probably the greatest rivalry between quarterbacks in NFL history. Luckily for the league and the sport itself, there are many talented young quarterbacks who could forge amazing rivalries of their own for the next 10-plus years, including Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, etc.