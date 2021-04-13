coronavirus

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson: COVID Vaccine Side Effects

Johnson & Johnson is topping headlines Tuesday, but recipients of all three approved vaccines have reported various side effects

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

As more people get vaccinated, more people are also starting to report side effects from the three approved COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

But how do the side effects differ?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are several common side effects.

On the arm where you got the shot:

  • Pain
  • Redness
  • Swelling

Throughout the rest of your body:

  • Tiredness
  • Headache
  • Muscle pain
  • Chills
  • Fever
  • Nausea

Moderna reports that more people experience fatigue and headaches than those who have received the Pfizer vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson had reported the least amount of side effects, but on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC issued a statement recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare blood clotting disorder and one died.

Doctors say side effects can indicate that the vaccine is working and the body is forming a robust immune response.

Vaccines that are more effective have more side effects because they work so well

Young people and women often experience more side effects than older adults and men.

Doctors say every person's response is different, and even if you don't experience many side effects, you're making antibodies which protect against the virus.

The CDC recommends seeking medical attention if you experience persistent redness or tenderness at the injection site, if your side effects don't seem to be going away after a few days or if you experience a severe allergic reaction.

More on the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 2 hours ago

US Will Pause Use of J&J Vaccine After Rare Complications

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Baker to Talk With Feds About J&J Vaccine Supply as Feds Move to Pause Use

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCDCJohnson & JohnsonModernaPfizer
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us