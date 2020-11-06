Connecticut Enters Phase 2.1 of Reopening Plan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Connecticut has rolled back on reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and moved from Phase 3 to Phase 2.1 at 12:01 a.m. Friday. That requires some businesses to reduce capacity and close early.

Starting today, the number of people allowed inside a restaurant will shrink.

Phase 2.1 lowers indoor capacity for restaurants from 75% to 50%. A maximum of eight people will be allowed per table.

Restaurants will also have to close their dining rooms at 10 p.m., though takeout and delivery can continue well after.

The following businesses will be subject to a 10 p.m. closing time seven days a week.

Restaurants (last service for in-person dining at 9:30 p.m., although takeout and delivery may continue)

Entertainment and recreation venues (e.g. movie theaters, bowling alleys, performing arts theaters)

Indoor and outdoor events at commercial venues

Phase Comparisons

Industry Phase 2 Phase 3 Phase 2.1 - Effective 11/6/20 Restaurants Up to 50% capacity indoors with 6 ft spacing and/or non-porous barriers Up to 75% capacity indoors with 6 ft spacing and/or non-porous barriers Up to 50% capacity indoors with 6 ft spacing and/or non-porous barriersMax of 8 people/table Personal Services Up to 50% capacity indoors with 6 ft spacing and/or non-porous barriers Up to 75% capacity indoors with 6 ft spacing and/or non-porous barriers See Phase 3 rules Libraries Up to 50% capacity indoors Up to 75% capacity indoors See Phase 3 rules Outdoor Event Venues (e.g. Amphitheaters, Race Tracks) Up to 25% with social distancing and masks required Up to 50% with social distancing and masks required Up to 25% with social distancing and masks required Indoor Performing Arts Theaters Closed Up to 50% capacity with 6 ft spacing between parties Up to 50% capacity with 6 ft spacing between parties, capped at 100 people Indoor Recreation Up to 50% with social distancing and masks required Up to 50% with social distancing and masks required Up to 50% with social distancing and masks required, movie theaters and similar entertainment venues capped at 100 people Private, Social and Recreational Gathering Sizes – Commercial Venue Indoor – Cap of 25 people

The state's website says that events previously scheduled to take place prior to Nov. 9 can still take place in accordance with the phase rules that were in place in the municipality prior to the announcement of Phase 2.1.

The state has also laid out guidelines for driving schools.

For on-road training, there can be two-people per car. Both must wear masks, windows must be rolled down, and thorough cleanings are required between customers.

The state public health department has also issued an advisory that urges people to stay home and avoid non-essential trips between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Private Social Gatherings

On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that private social gatherings should be kept to 10 people or less, whether it's an indoor or outdoor gathering.

"It's our strong feeling that if we can limit those private gatherings for a period of time, it will make a real difference," said Lamont.

Acting Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said a source of the spread of COVID-19 is people hanging out with family and friends.

"We see our level of community transmission continue to increase in Connecticut. That just means the odds that someone you have over to your home, unfortunately, is even more that much more likely," said Gifford.

Private, social, and recreational gathering sizes for venues have a cap of 25 people for indoor and 50 people for outdoor gatherings. Social gathering at private residences are capped to 10 people, whether it be outdoor or indoor. Masks and social distancing required for all types of events.

Red Alert Towns

According to officials, there are now 68 towns under a red alert because of a flare-up in cases.

Additional information on Phase 2.1 can be found here.