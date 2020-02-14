Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Navy Yard Worker Gets 6 Months for Lying to FBI About White Supremacist Group

Fred Arena, 41, of Salem, New Jersey, was an "avowed member" of Vanguard America, a white supremacist group, prosecutors said

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A New Jersey man who worked at the Philadelphia Navy Yard was sentenced to six months in prison for lying about his involvement in a white supremacist group, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania said Thursday.

Fred Arena, 41, of Salem, New Jersey, was an employee of a federal contractor and falsely stated on a security clearance form in January that he was never a member of a group that used or advocated violence to prevent others from exercising their constitutional rights, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.

Arena was an "avowed member" of Vanguard America, a white supremacist group, prosecutors said.

Arena was sentenced to six months in prison and two years of supervised release. He is also barred from being a member of a group that espouses violence.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

