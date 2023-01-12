What to Know Julie Hudson, a 31-year-old PHD student from Philadelphia, was arrested and taken into custody on Jan. 5, 2023, after she was mistakenly identified as the suspect in a Texas shoplifting incident with a similar name.

Hudson's family reached out to NBC10 who contacted Philadelphia Police on Wednesday.

A Texas district attorney's office dismissed the charges against Hudson and Philadelphia police told NBC10 they requested that Hudson be released from custody.

A Philadelphia woman spent nearly a week in jail after being wrongfully arrested for a Texas crime due to a case of mistaken identity.

"When you know that you didn't do anything wrong, it makes you feel crazy," Julie Hudson told NBC10 after leaving custody.

The ordeal began with a shoplifting incident at a sports store in Webster, Texas, -- that's near Houston -- back in May of last year. Webster Police identified the suspect as a woman named Julie Hudson.

A surveillance photo of the suspect looked similar to social media images of the 31-year-old PHD student from Philadelphia who is also named Julie Hudson.

Hudson, who was unaware she was mistakenly identified as the shoplifting suspect, soon found herself repeatedly being denied jobs. She then found out she had a criminal record.

When Hudson visited a Philadelphia Police station to find out why, she was arrested and placed in custody on Jan. 5.

"Everybody is sure that you did something, that you're criminal, but you know that that's not who you are," Hudson said.

After her arrest, Hudson’s family reached out to law enforcement in both Texas and Philadelphia to get her out.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office in Texas then filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss the charges against Hudson, citing insufficient evidence.

“We accept charges based on the sworn evidence presented to us by law enforcement,” a spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office wrote. “Tuesday Webster Police notified the court of the error. We dismissed the case within five minutes and immediately contacted Philadelphia Police to release our hold on Ms. Hudson.”

NBC10 reached out to Philadelphia police on Wednesday after being contacted by Hudson’s family.

“PPD became aware of the warrant being dismissed on 1/11/23 at approximately 5 p.m. after receiving a media inquiry,” a Philadelphia police spokesperson wrote. “At that time, we immediately requested that Ms. Hudson be released from custody and are actively working with the Philadelphia Department of Prisons to process her release in as expeditious a manner as possible.”

While Hudson was finally released late Wednesday night, her family told NBC10 they still need to get the mistake taken off her record.

“If it had not been for the media and the press, nobody would have taken the time to do what they did today,” Hudson’s sister, Charon Hudson, said.

As for Hudson herself, she is seeking answers.

"I want to find out what happened," she said. "I want to find out how this happened and I want it to not happen to anyone else ever again."

The family is also considering taking legal action.

“Julie just so happened to have a family that was able to get the information together, if we needed to get the funds together,” Charon Hudson said. “It’s so many people out there that don’t have that. And that’s what struck a chord in me.”

