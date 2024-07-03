Photos: California's Thompson Fire forces thousands of evacuations

Extreme heat across California has heightened wildfire risk, triggered multiple red flag warnings statewide. In Butte County, the Thompson Fire has rapidly expanded to over 3,000 acres, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of residents.
Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Law enforcement members watch as the Thompson fire burns over Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on July 2, 2024.
Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
Firefighters are in action as Thompson Fire of wildfires continue in Oroville of Butte County in California, on July 2, 2024.
Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
A boat moves along Lake Oroville as the Thompson fire continues to burn in Oroville, California on July 3, 2024.
Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
Rocco Olhiser, a firefighter with the Colusa Fire Department, center, douses water on a burning tree while battling the Thompson fire in Oroville, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
People watch the Thompson Fire as wildfires continue in Oroville of Butte County in California on July 2, 2024.
Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
Rocco Olhiser, a firefighter with the Colusa Fire Department, carrie a hose while battling the Thompson fire in Oroville, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
A car burns as flames engulf a home nearby during the Thompson fire in Oroville, California on July 2, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state.
Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
A home is seen engulfed in flames during the Thompson Fire in Oroville, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
AP Photo/Ethan Swope
A firefighter works to protect a structure as the Thompson Fire approaches, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Oroville, Calif.
Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Goats look on as flames approach a home during the Thompson fire in Oroville, California on July 2, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state.
Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Flames engulf a home during the Thompson fire in Oroville, California on July 2, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state.