Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend

Idalia slammed into Florida's West Coast early Wednesday morning, swamping a 200 mile stretch of coastline from Tampa to Tallahassee with heavy storm surges. The storm made landfall as a category 3 hurricane in the state's Big Bend region around 7:45 a.m.

The storm turned streets into rivers as it passed through the Gulf Coast. Over 250,000 people were without power by noon as the storm headed over to Georgia.

This was the first time a major hurricane passed through the bay.