Photos: DC Braces for Conflict as Trump Supporters Descend on the Capitol

Supporters of President Donald Trump are set to begin demonstrations in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, the day before Congress meets to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.
Multiple groups have received permits to host events with hundreds or thousands of people around the National Mall and near the White House. Demonstrations were set to begin with a march to the Capitol on Tuesday and culminate in rallies on Wednesday.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has
encouraged people to avoid downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday as law enforcement braces for the possibility of violent confrontations between pro-Trump demonstrators and counterprotesters.
“Make no mistake: many of these individuals have stated that they are coming to the District to provoke residents and wreak havoc," D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said.
The Metropolitan Police Department is expecting a crowd larger than at two pro-Trump events in D.C. last year. The
D.C. National Guard will assist with crowd management and traffic control, officials said Monday.
“Some of our intelligence certainly suggests there will be increased crowd sizes,” said Acting Police Chief Robert Contee, adding, "There are people intent on coming to our city armed.”
Photos Tuesday morning show police cars blocking areas around the Asbury United Methodist Church, one of
several churches vandalized during previous pro-Trump demonstrations, and several downtown businesses boarded up in anticipation of potential destruction of property.
Road closures and parking restrictions were also put into effect early Tuesday.
The U.S. Capitol as streets are closed in Washington D.C., U.S. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Protests are expected to occur throughout Washington as Congress prepares to certify the results of the Presidential election on Wednesday.
A stage is prepared on the ellipse near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
The U.S. Capitol as a stage is prepared at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Workers board up buildings near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Police close streets surrounding the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Anthony Mague, WRC-TV
A couple of DC Police Department cruisers and a plow positioned outside Asbury United Methodist ahead of pro-Trump rallies in the District.
A Trump Pence 2020 trailer parked in front the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
A worker boards up a building on a closed street for traffic on January 5, 2021, near the White House in preparation for US President Trump supporters, who are planning to demonstrate on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. One day after the runoffs, Congress will meet in a joint session to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Biden as the presidential winner.
UNITED STATES – JANUARY 5: Stephen Bradshaw of Greenville, S.C., sets up The Silent Majority apparel booth near the West Front of the Capitol before a rally in support of President Trump on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
A street is closed off as a building is boarded up near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.