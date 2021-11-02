PHOTOS: Election Day in Boston

Voters are headed to the polls in Boston and across the region on Tuesday. One of the most high profile races in New England is Boston's historic mayoral contest between Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Here are just some of the images from the polls on Tuesday morning.
Boston – November 2: A voter heads through the door at Ward 7 Precinct 9 in Bostons Dorchester on Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the citys budget, schools, and energy plans. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Boston – November 2: Boston – November 2: Annissa Essaibi George supporters in front of Ward 7 Precinct 9 in Bostons Dorchester on Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the citys budget, schools, and energy plans. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Boston – November 2: Boston Mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George clutches her coffee while with campaign staff outside of Ward 7 Precinct 9 in Bostons Dorchester on Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the citys budget, schools, and energy plans. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Boston – November 2: Boston Mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George greets supporters after voting at Ward 7 Precinct 9 in Bostons Dorchester on Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the citys budget, schools, and energy plans. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Boston – November 2: Boston Mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George holds her ballot after voting at Ward 7 Precinct 9 in Bostons Dorchester on Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the citys budget, schools, and energy plans. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Boston – November 2: Boston Mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George holds her ballot as she prepares to vote at Ward 7 Precinct 9 in Bostons Dorchester on Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the citys budget, schools, and energy plans. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Boston – November 2: Boston Mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George leaving with her family after voting at Ward 7 Precinct 9 in Bostons Dorchester on Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the citys budget, schools, and energy plans. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Boston – November 2: Voters turn out at the Bates Elementary School in Bostons Roslindale, MA on Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the citys budget, schools, and energy plans. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Boston – November 2: Signs at sunrise at the Bates Elementary School after the polls opened at 7:00 am in Bostons Roslindale, MA on Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the citys budget, schools, and energy plans. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Boston – November 2: Candidate signs outside of Ward 7 Precinct 9 in Bostons Dorchester on Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the citys budget, schools, and energy plans. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Boston – November 2: Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu is accompanied by her family as she votes at the Bates Elementary School in Bostons Roslindale, MA on Nov. 2, 2021. Election Day has arrived, and voters are casting ballots to decide who will be the next mayor of Boston in an historic open contest between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. Voters are also weighing in on several Boston City Council races, and will decide a trio of ballot questions about the citys budget, schools, and energy plans. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
