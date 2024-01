Towns across the state are dealing with flooding after heavy wind-swept rain days after a snowstorm that left several inches of snow behind in several cities and towns.

Between the pouring rain and melted snow, river levels are rising and roads are covered in water. Here is a look at some of the flooding.

If you have photos of flooding, you can share them with us here.

Nuno Amaral Owners of Buzzy Bee trapped on table in Domino’s

Yantic Volunteer Fire Dept flooding.

This is in Simsbury. Photo from Michelle Weedon

Tha Yantic River is raging.

Flooding at Domino’s in front of Planet Fitness in Norwich.

NBC Connecticut Flooding in Norwich.

Flooding in Newington

Brian Baldwin This is from Mount Vernon Road. The water came into the garbage and house leaving a big mess. Photo by Brian Baldwin

Submitted Flooding in Berlin Ct.