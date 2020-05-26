Photos From ‘Hunting Whitey’

Authors Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman with the cover of their new book, "Hunting Whitey."
A photo of James "Whitey" Bulger's arrest in California. Photo courtesy: Miguel Mejia
A photo of the arrest of James "Whitey" Bulger and Catherine Greig. Photo courtesy: Miguel Mejia
A photo of James "Whitey" Bulger in prison. Photo courtesy: Chip Janis

