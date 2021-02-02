PHOTOS: Nor'easter Causes Flooding, Other Issues in Mass.

Monday night's nor'easter dropped as much as a foot and a half of snow on parts of Massachusetts and flooding was reported Tuesday morning in areas like Revere and Winthrop, with some vehicles becoming trapped in deep water. Here's what the snowstorm looked like around the state.
Snow falls heavily in front of the Custom House (part of the Boston Skyline) during winter storm Orlena in Boston, Massachusetts on February 1, 2021. – The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
People walk through heavy snow fall in the Navy Yard during winter storm Orlena in Boston, Massachusetts on February 1, 2021. – The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Crews work to clear snow in the North End during winter storm Orlena in Boston, Massachusetts on February 1, 2021. – The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
People walk bundled up in the North End during winter storm Orlena in Boston, Massachusetts on February 1, 2021. – The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
A couple walks a dog in the Navy Yard during winter storm Orlena in Boston, Massachusetts on February 1, 2021. – The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Snow, ice, and slush make roads treacherous around Massachusetts during winter storm Orlena as seen here on Route US One in Saugus, Massachusetts on February 2, 2021. – Massachusetts snow totals varied from less than an inch to over twenty inches. A huge snowstorm has brought chaos to the United States’ east coast, shuttering airports, closing schools and forcing the postponement of coronavirus vaccinations into Tuesday morning as New York City steeled itself for possibly one of its heaviest ever snowfalls. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
A man in a backhoe clears snow from the street during winter storms in Saugus, Massachusetts on February 2, 2021. – Massachusetts snow totals varied from less than an inch to over twenty inches. A huge snowstorm has brought chaos to the United States’ east coast, shuttering airports, closing schools and forcing the postponement of coronavirus vaccinations into Tuesday morning as New York City steeled itself for possibly one of its heaviest ever snowfalls. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)