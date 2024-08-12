Photos: Northern Lights were visible in Connecticut

The Northern Lights, or the aurora borealis, was visible in Connecticut overnight and we have received some amazing photos! If you saw it, you can share your photos with us here.

Allison Brigandi
Went outside to watch the Perseid Meteor shower and was surprised with the Northern Lights! It was a little after 2am and they only lasted around 30 mins but it was a lovely, beautiful surprise.
Christa Ledley
Northern Lights at Kent Falls in Kent, CT. Sunday August 11 @ 11:19pm.
Scott Sulkazi
The meteor shower was underwhelming, but the aurora was spectacular. Taken at Old Marsh Pond, near the Bristol/Plymouth border on 8/12/24 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
Scott Sulkazi
The meteor shower was underwhelming, but the aurora was spectacular. Taken at Old Marsh Pond, near the Bristol/Plymouth border on 8/12/24 between 2am-3AM.
Braden Lynn
Northern lights at Mansfield Hollow Dam at 2:15 AM. Geomagnetic substorm spiked up briefly in this photo, but lights were visible from 11:45 a,m. to 3 a.m.
NBC Connecticut
The Northern Lights in Simsbury.
Sandra Bogdanski
Got up to see the Perseids and had the added blessing of seeing the AB!

