PHOTOS: Lee's impacts on New England's coastline

By Laney Broussard

Parts of Maine and Massachusetts experienced strong winds and powerful waves Saturday as Lee, downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, moved across New England.

7 photos
1/7
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
LUBEC, MAINE – SEPTEMBER 16: Waves crash ashore from Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on September 16, 2023 in Lubec, Maine. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous.
2/7
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
LUBEC, MAINE – SEPTEMBER 16: Tom Petipas watches as waves crash ashore from Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on September 16, 2023 in Lubec, Maine. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous.
3/7
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
EASTPORT, MAINE – SEPTEMBER 16: A pine tree lays on power lines after it was knocked over due to Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on September 16, 2023 in Eastport, Maine. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous.
4/7
NBC10 Boston
Spectators watch as large waves hit Nauset Beach in Eastham, Mass., on Sept. 16, 2023, following Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous.
5/7
NBC10 Boston
Power crews work to repair damaged and fallen power lines after Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on Sept. 16, 2023, in Brewster, Mass. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous.
6/7
@CohassetPolice on X (Twitter)
A Cohasset police car is damaged by a fallen tree following the wake of storm Lee. The officer was ok, but South Main & River Rd were completely blocked for an hour on Saturday. Formerly a hurricane, forecasters downgraded the storm, but it is still dangerous.
7/7
@CohassetPolice on X (Twitter)

This article tagged under:

hurricane leeMassachusettsWeatherMaine

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Ouzo and more at Committee in Boston's Seaport
PHOTOS: Ouzo and more at Committee in Boston's Seaport
Look inside this futuristic oceanfront mansion just sold in Southern California
Look inside this futuristic oceanfront mansion just sold in Southern California
PHOTOS: 11 unbelievable images from Monday's historic floods in Leominster
PHOTOS: 11 unbelievable images from Monday's historic floods in Leominster
PHOTOS: Hearty dumplings galore at Worcester's Momo Palace
PHOTOS: Hearty dumplings galore at Worcester's Momo Palace
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us