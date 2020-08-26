IMAGES: These National Dog Day Photos Will Melt Your Heart

By Kwani A. Lunis

August 26 is National Dog Day so we asked our viewers to send in pictures of their furry best friends. Here's what you submitted:

12 photos
1/12
Fenway looks ready to throw out a first pitch at! (Twitter submission: Josh Misiph | @misiph)
2/12
Kesha Joseph
Snoop (the dog) at the beach (Twitter submission: Kesha Joseph)
3/12
EMPTY_CAPTION"Happy #NationalDogDay! Here’s my *almost* 14 year old puggle Champ Dogg showing off his fist bump for a treat." (Pamela Gardner/ NBC10 Boston & NECN Meteorologist)
4/12
EMPTY_CAPTION"Good morning from Pepper in Sydney, Australia" (Twitter submission/ @jackobram)
5/12
Dozer The Bulldog (@bulldog_dozer) on Twitter says, "I'm ready for my closeup."
6/12
Reece taking a dip in the water (Facebook submission: Erin Perkoski Champagne)
7/12
Cambridge Police
EMPTY_CAPTION"Here's a few of our favorites! Rumba, Tango and Zambra are three of our talented and loving Cambridge Police Bomb Dogs! #NationalDogDay" (Twitter submission: @CambridgePolice)
8/12
EMPTY_CAPTION"Mingo my rescued Tripawd" (Twitter submission: Pattie Fields | @pefields)
9/12
Laura/ Twitter @lola_11_13
Bella won't let go of that pink ball (Twitter submission: @lola_11_13)
10/12
Finnegan chilling by the poolside (Twitter submission: Kimberley Ring Allen | @RingPRgirl)
11/12
Rosie and Zeus🐾❤️ (Facebook submission: Jennifer Bessey Kidwell)
12/12
Fodo is one cool dog (Facebook submission: Sally Oliveira Medeiros)

