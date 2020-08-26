IMAGES: These National Dog Day Photos Will Melt Your Heart By Kwani A. Lunis • Published 48 mins ago • Updated 39 mins ago August 26 is National Dog Day so we asked our viewers to send in pictures of their furry best friends. Here's what you submitted: 12 photos 1/12 Fenway looks ready to throw out a first pitch at! (Twitter submission: Josh Misiph | @misiph) 2/12 Kesha Joseph Snoop (the dog) at the beach (Twitter submission: Kesha Joseph) 3/12 EMPTY_CAPTION"Happy #NationalDogDay! Here’s my *almost* 14 year old puggle Champ Dogg showing off his fist bump for a treat." (Pamela Gardner/ NBC10 Boston & NECN Meteorologist) 4/12 EMPTY_CAPTION"Good morning from Pepper in Sydney, Australia" (Twitter submission/ @jackobram) 5/12 Dozer The Bulldog (@bulldog_dozer) on Twitter says, "I'm ready for my closeup." 6/12 Reece taking a dip in the water (Facebook submission: Erin Perkoski Champagne) 7/12 Cambridge Police EMPTY_CAPTION"Here's a few of our favorites! Rumba, Tango and Zambra are three of our talented and loving Cambridge Police Bomb Dogs! #NationalDogDay" (Twitter submission: @CambridgePolice) 8/12 EMPTY_CAPTION"Mingo my rescued Tripawd" (Twitter submission: Pattie Fields | @pefields) 9/12 Laura/ Twitter @lola_11_13 Bella won't let go of that pink ball (Twitter submission: @lola_11_13) 10/12 Finnegan chilling by the poolside (Twitter submission: Kimberley Ring Allen | @RingPRgirl) 11/12 Rosie and Zeus🐾❤️ (Facebook submission: Jennifer Bessey Kidwell) 12/12 Fodo is one cool dog (Facebook submission: Sally Oliveira Medeiros) This article tagged under: National Dog Day 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Volunteers Work to Help Revitalize Boston's Chinatown Zoom in on Zadie PHOTOS: Police Officers Injured in Saugus PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Isaias Downs Trees, Leaves Rainbow in Its Wake