Voters in Massachusetts headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Several big races were on the ballot, including the U.S. Senate showdown between Democrats Ed Markey and Joseph Kennedy III and several contested U.S. House primaries.
BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 1: Senator Ed Markey greets voters in Boston’s Jamaica Plain and speaks to the media on the day of the primary election in Massachusetts, Sept. 1, 2020. Markey is the incumbent running against Rep. Joe Kennedy III. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 1: Campaign signs at a ball field next to the Margarita Muniz Academy in Boston where voters cast their vote on primary Election Day, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 1: Ed Markey supporters gather at the Margarita Muniz Academy in Boston where voters cast their vote on primary Election Day, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 1: Congressman Joe Kennedy says goodbye to his daughter, Eleanore, 4, and wife, Lauren, while campaigning on Blue Hill Ave. in the Grove Hall neighborhood of Boston MA on voting day, September 01, 2020. Representative Kennedy is running for the U.S. Senate in the Democratic primary against incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 1: Congressman Joe Kennedy waves to drivers on Blue Hill Ave while campaigning in the Grove Hall neighborhood of Boston MA on voting day, September 01, 2020. Representative Kennedy is running for the U.S. Senate in the Democratic primary against incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 1: Voters wait outside the Lilla G. Frederick Pilot Middle School in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston MA on September 01, 2020. The Sept. 1 primary is today. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 1: Rev. Vernard Coulter, left, says a prayer with Congressman Joe Kennedy, while campaigning on Blue Hill Ave. in the Grove Hall neighborhood of Boston MA on voting day, September 01, 2020. Representative Kennedy is running for the U.S. Senate in the Democratic primary against incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 1: A woman and her son take direction from a poll worker during early morning voting at the Lilla G. Frederick Pilot Middle School in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston MA on September 01, 2020. The Sept. 1 primary is today. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
People wait in line to hand in their ballots to election officials after voting at a YMCA in Chinatown during the Massachusetts State Primary on September 1, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Joseph Kennedy III supporters hold signs outside Florian Hall, a polling station, in Dorchester during the Massachusetts State Primary on September 1, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
People fill out their ballots at a YMCA in Chinatown during the Massachusetts State Primary on September 1, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Voting pens are sanitised at Florian Hall in Dorchester during the Massachusetts State Primary on September 1, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
A man fills out his ballot while holding his dog at Florian Hall in Dorchester during the Massachusetts State Primary on September 1, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)